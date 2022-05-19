Roundup: Andrej Stojakovic's visit plans, three FutureCasts

In this week’s addition of the Rivals Recruiting Roundup, we discuss Andrej Stojakovic’s visit plans, and talk three FutureCast predictions. Spoiler: This installment will be music to Tennessee fans’ ears.

ANDREJ STOJAKOVIC PLANS VISITS

On Tuesday evening, four-star forward Andrej Stojakovic spoke with Rivals and detailed his future visit schedule. For his junior year visits, which have to be taken by July 31, the plan is for Stojakovic to make trips to Stanford, Texas, Virginia, Tennessee and either UConn or Indiana. When it comes to his senior year visits, the four-star is eyeing trips to UCLA, USC, Kansas, Kentucky and either UConn or Indiana.

WESLEY TUBBS FUTURECAST

There’s been a lot of programs recruiting Tubbs at a high rate. Some of his top options include Cincinnati, Wake Forest, NC State, Providence, Virginia Tech and others, but one is starting to stand out above the rest. I’ve recently entered a FutureCast for Tubbs to NC State, his home-state program.



CADE PHILLIPS SETS COMMITMENT DATE

Phillips announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he would be committing on May 26. As we head into the last week of his recruitment, he still has a lot of viable options including Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Georgia, Florida State and others. However, Tennessee seems to be in the best position to land his commitment and I’ve entered a FutureCast for the Vols on this one. Phillips visited Knoxville back in November, where he received a scholarship offer. Tennessee has done a great job of building that relationship ever since.

JUSTIN EDWARDS FUTURECAST