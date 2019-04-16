AURORA, IL. – Rongie Gordon has been an under the radar name for the past few years but his true break out is near. After putting together a strong weekend at the Under Armour Association, the Alabama native discussed his mentality on the floor, current offers and the local program standing out.

“I just try to play hard, rebound, shoot and be a playmaker for the team,” Gordon said about his game. “Someone that they can lean on both on the offensive and defensive ends, and try to bring the intensity up so everyone can match it.”

Holding nine offers from a group that includes Alabama, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Troy and UAB, when asked for which program might be standing out, Gordon was direct with his response. “Auburn,” he said.

“He (Bruce Pearl) likes my game and likes the energy the energy that I play with and how hard I play. He likes what I can do on the floor and how I am off of the court, too,” Gordon said about the recent Final Four finalist. “They are a good program. They did good this year and they did what they had to do and I think they have the team to do it all again next year, too.”