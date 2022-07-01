Rob Wright III talks Maryland, K-State, others

Robert Wright III has seen his stock soar this year, as the guard has shot up rankings and welcomed multiple new scholarship offers. The Philadelphia Neumann-Goretti High School standout’s recruitment remains in its infancy, however, as the picture of his college future is only starting to develop.

Wright recently spoke with Rivals about which schools are most involved as things stand and what parts of his game he’s working to improve.

ON SCHOOLS THAT REACHED OUT WHEN COACHES WERE FIRST ALLOWED TO CONTACT 2024 PROSPECTS

“Syracuse, Kansas State, Maryland, Seton Hall, Wake Forest and Miami. Some others, too.”

ON IF THE CALLS ARE OVERWHELMING

“I’m getting used to it. It’s not too bad at all.”

ON POSSIBLE VISIT DESTINATIONS

"Really, I don’t know yet. I want to visit everyone that is reaching out to me."

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME

“I’m a play-making point guard. I get my teammates involved and I can get myself involved as well. I play tough defense and can guard other guards. I can shoot the ball, too.”

ON AREAS HE’S ATTEMPTING TO IMPROVE

“I’m working on everything, but for sure my athleticism. That’s the main thing.”

ON HIS UNOFFICIAL VISIT TO MARYLAND

“The campus is good. The environment is good. There were a lot of good people. It was really good.”

ON HIS BIGGEST TAKEAWAY FROM THE TRIP

“It surprised me a little bit because it was big. I was expecting something smaller.”

ON WHICH COACHES FROM MARYLAND HE SPEAKS WITH

“Coach Grant [Billmeier], but coach [Kevin] Willard reached out. He’s cool. He’s funny. He’s a great coach.”

ON KANSAS STATE

“It’s coach Jareem [Dowling] and coach [Jerome] Tang from there. They are both recruiting me.”

ON WHERE THINGS STAND WITH K-STATE

“We’re still building our relationship but they both want me to come to the school. They want to get me out there for a visit.”