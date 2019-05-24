A five-star guard that could potentially change the face of the national title picture for next season, Hampton is down to a final three that consists of Kansas , Memphis and Texas Tech . Kansas is the perceived favorite thanks to the hole that remains in the backcourt, especially in light of the pending early NBA departures of Devon Dotson and Quentin Grimes.

The date and time are now set for when RJ Hampton will make his college decision. The best available prospect this spring that recently reclassified into the 2019 class earlier this month, Hampton will make his college choice known on Tuesday, May 28 , announcing his decision on ESPN’s Get Up at 8AM EST.

However, Hampton does not have a better relationship with any of the coaches recruiting him than that he does with Memphis assistant Mike Miller. The Tigers are currently facing a scholarship dilemma, one that could be fixed by Rayjon Tucker opting for the NBA compared to returning to the college game for his grad-transfer campaign.

He has visited Kansas and Memphis since the fall and has not been to the campus at Texas Tech, which makes it rather difficult for Hampton to commit to the Red Raiders. Growing up in the state, however, he has become impressed by all that Chris Beard has achieved. “I love the way Coach (Chris) Beard coaches and they are on a hot streak,” Hampton said. “It would be a lot of fun to get back to the national title game.”

Wherever Hampton does decide, expect for an immediate producer in the backcourt. A 6-foot-5 guard with plenty of versatility, Hampton is a light-footed athlete that is best in the open floor but has become even more efficient as a three-level scorer. He can impact the game on the defensive end, too, and is one of the elite few that could catapult Kansas, Memphis or Texas Tech further into national title picture for next season.