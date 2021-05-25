RJ Godfrey planning summer visits

RJ Godfrey, the No. 121 prospect in the current 2022 Rivals150, is beginning to plan out some of the visits he plans to take this summer once the NCAA's ban on in-person recruiting is lifted in June. “I do not have any visits set up yet, but I talked with Georgia head coach Tom Crean today, and we are looking to get down there some time after June 5th. I talked with coach Julian Schwartz over at (Georgia) Tech too and we are looking to get there the first or second week in June. I am also looking to try and set visits with Ole Miss and Utah, who hasn’t offered yet.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Ole Miss: “I watched probably seven or eight of their games this season. I think I am a perfect fit there. KJ Buffen and I play exactly alike, and he had a lot of success in that system so I think I could be good there.” Utah: “Coach Tim Morris is an assistant who just got hired out there. He is probably the coach who has talked to me the most. I haven’t really talked with them yet about their playing style and stuff yet, but I have been talking with them almost every day about the campus and visiting.” Georgia: “Head coach Tom Crean likes my versatility. He has had a lot of NBA guys, developed them. You know he had Nic Claxton there, he had him dribble the ball and shoot the ball at Georgia and we could see me doing that.” Georgia Tech: “We talk pretty heavily about our families and I talk with coach Julian Schwartz a lot about off the court stuff, stuff other than basketball. We haven’t really gotten into play style and all, but they know how I play over there.” “Wake Forest and Utah are the two schools who have not offered, I hear a lot from.”

WHAT'S NEXT

“I want to go to a place that feels like home, and most importantly a place I feel like I can win. Definitely make the tournament and have a chance to win the tournament. I want to commit before the high school season, ultimately, I will commit when I feel the time is right."



