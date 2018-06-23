Samuell Williamson , one of the top wing prospects in the 2019 class, has begun to take a deeper dive into his recruitment. Setting his sights on a cut list by mid-July, Williamson has scheduled three unofficial visits for the next week as scholarship offers continue to come in.

Recently taking visits to Texas, Texas A&M, and Marquette, Williamson will take an unofficial visit to Baylor on Monday, June 25. From there, he will head to Ohio State on June 26 and then finish things with a June 27 visit to Louisville.

While no official visits have been planned yet, Williamson would like to narrow his list down soon.

“I am thinking of cutting it to six or eight,” he said. “Sometime between the end of Peach Jam and the second live period.”

The 44th-ranked prospect in the 2019 class, Williamson has been a steady producer on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring. Running with the Drive Nation 17-under unit, he has averaged 12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game, all while making an eye-popping 19 of his 32 3-pointers attempted.

Expect a signing in November, with a list of six or eight schools still in contention for his commitment this time next month.