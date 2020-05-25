Robbie Armbrester used the second of half of 2019 to make his way on to the radar of top college programs all over the country. The 6-foot-6 Georgia native showed off the ability to play both forward spots as he possesses the strength, toughness and athleticism to play inside, and he’s improved his skill level enough to play on the perimeter. Along the way, he picked up offers from Georgia Tech, Houston, Texas A&M and Xavier along with interest from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Kansas State, NC State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tulane and Virginia Tech. Georgia Tech has had the Rivals150 member on its campus multiple times. After starring for Therrell High School in Atlanta for the last three years, which included a state championship his sophomore year, Armbrester recently decided to make the move to Wasatch Academy in Utah for his senior year in hopes of improving his game and gaining increased exposure.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Armbrester broke down some of the schools who have been involved in his recruitment.

Georgia: “They like me a lot. They call me a lot too. I like their style of play and how they push the ball.” Georgia Tech: “They have a great coaching staff. They treat me like a priority. I talk to Coach [Julian] Swartz the most and we talk about how Georgia Tech fits me and he says why would I leave Georgia when I can play in front of my family?” Houston: “Their program is great. They are about defense first and I love that about them because my favorite player is Kawhi Leonard who plays great defense.” Texas A&M: “I love the coaches. They treat me like a priority and the coaches call me almost every day. I like them very much.” Xavier: “The Xavier coaches call me a lot too. They treat me like a priority, so I love their coaching staff too. They said if I go there I can wear number one. They have great coaches.”

RIVALS' REACTION