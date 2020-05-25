Rivals150 wing Robbie Armbrester making a move for senior year
Robbie Armbrester used the second of half of 2019 to make his way on to the radar of top college programs all over the country. The 6-foot-6 Georgia native showed off the ability to play both forward spots as he possesses the strength, toughness and athleticism to play inside, and he’s improved his skill level enough to play on the perimeter.
Along the way, he picked up offers from Georgia Tech, Houston, Texas A&M and Xavier along with interest from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Kansas State, NC State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tulane and Virginia Tech. Georgia Tech has had the Rivals150 member on its campus multiple times.
After starring for Therrell High School in Atlanta for the last three years, which included a state championship his sophomore year, Armbrester recently decided to make the move to Wasatch Academy in Utah for his senior year in hopes of improving his game and gaining increased exposure.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Armbrester broke down some of the schools who have been involved in his recruitment.
Georgia: “They like me a lot. They call me a lot too. I like their style of play and how they push the ball.”
Georgia Tech: “They have a great coaching staff. They treat me like a priority. I talk to Coach [Julian] Swartz the most and we talk about how Georgia Tech fits me and he says why would I leave Georgia when I can play in front of my family?”
Houston: “Their program is great. They are about defense first and I love that about them because my favorite player is Kawhi Leonard who plays great defense.”
Texas A&M: “I love the coaches. They treat me like a priority and the coaches call me almost every day. I like them very much.”
Xavier: “The Xavier coaches call me a lot too. They treat me like a priority, so I love their coaching staff too. They said if I go there I can wear number one. They have great coaches.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Georgia Tech jumped in first with Armbrester and the Yellow Jackets coaching staff has done a terrific job with the hometown kid. With him leaving to go to school in Utah later this summer, it will be interesting to see what type of impact that move will have on Georgia Tech, which has used the close proximity to get him on campus the most this past year.
Texas A&M and Xavier have come on really strong over the past few months as well. He fits the mold of tough combo forwards who have had great success under Buzz Williams and the Aggies staff has really prioritized him in the 2021 class. Xavier with assistant coach Jonas Hayes on staff has had a strong presence in Georgia and the Musketeers certainly have Armbrester’s attention.
Right now, Armbrester says his plan is to play out his senior year at Wasatch Academy and see where his recruitment is at before making a decision.