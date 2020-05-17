Jusaun Holt is just two months removed from a junior season that saw him average 14 points and 9 rebounds per game while helping his team finish with a 29-3 record capped off by a single A private state championship in Georgia. With that success, he’s continued to add to the list of schools recruiting him. Most recently Ole Miss extended a scholarship offer and Alabama and Oklahoma made calls to the Rivals150 small forward. Those schools join a list that already included Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Washington and Xavier. Before the current dead period, Holt took his first official visit to Washington. His next likely official visit will be a trip to Xavier

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Holt broke down his thoughts on some of the most heavily involved programs.

Clemson: “It was good. I went to one of their games. They have pretty good players and I liked their fan support.” Georgia: “I love Coach [Tom] Crean and Coach [John] Linehan. I like how Coach Crean coaches and how intense he is and how bad he wants to win.” Georgia Tech: “I have a great relationship with Coach [Julian] Swartz. I like how they space the floor out and let the players have a lot of freedom. They aren’t always running sets and I like that.” Washington: “It was a good visit. I went to the game and they showed around and talked about what it would be like there. I love the coaching staff. I have a great relationship with all of them.” Xavier: “I’ve been talking to Coach Jonas [Hayes] a lot and we have a great relationship. I’m starting to talk to Coach [Travis] Steele a lot more now that the season is over and we’re building a relationship. Dwon Odom is on me all the time too.”

RIVALS' REACTION