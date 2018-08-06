Rivals150 wing Donovan Williams cuts list to five, schedules visits
Donovan Williams saved his best for the final month of his travel ball career and after picking up over 25 high-major scholarship offers, the Rivals150 wing has decided to narrow his school list to a final five: Arizona State, Texas, Texas A&M, Miami and Georgia. He spoke further on each program and when he will visit each respective school.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Arizona State/August 31: “Coach (Bobby) Hurley was an amazing point guard and I feel his expertise can shape my game and make me an even better player.”
Texas/September 7: “The staff and rich tradition is really what drew me to Texas and there is playing time for me right when I step onto campus, that is if I earn it.”
Texas A&M/September 14: “The family ties and vision the coaching staff has for me is what really set them apart from the rest.”
Miami/September 21: “Coach L (Jim Larranaga) has really been great and they are big on developing players at my position.”
Georgia/September 28: “Coach (Tom) Crean has developed a ton of pros and talking with him, I can see the plan and how genuine he is. He’s not trying to sell me on Georgia; he just gives me the facts and lets me make my own decision.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Already slotted within the Rivals150 prior to the July evaluation periods, Williams had an even greater breakthrough at the Nike Peach Jam. Alongside Kentucky, Oklahoma and Texas A&M recruits, Williams proved he is one of the best within his region as he boosted every major statistical category on the biggest of stage compared to his in-season averages on the Nike EYBL circuit.
A competitive, versatile and two-way contributor, Williams is set on completing all of his visits before October rolls around. Look for a commitment to occur sometime around then and a signing to follow in November.