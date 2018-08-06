Donovan Williams saved his best for the final month of his travel ball career and after picking up over 25 high-major scholarship offers, the Rivals150 wing has decided to narrow his school list to a final five: Arizona State , Texas , Texas A&M , Miami and Georgia . He spoke further on each program and when he will visit each respective school.

Arizona State/August 31: “Coach (Bobby) Hurley was an amazing point guard and I feel his expertise can shape my game and make me an even better player.”

Texas/September 7: “The staff and rich tradition is really what drew me to Texas and there is playing time for me right when I step onto campus, that is if I earn it.”

Texas A&M/September 14: “The family ties and vision the coaching staff has for me is what really set them apart from the rest.”

Miami/September 21: “Coach L (Jim Larranaga) has really been great and they are big on developing players at my position.”

Georgia/September 28: “Coach (Tom) Crean has developed a ton of pros and talking with him, I can see the plan and how genuine he is. He’s not trying to sell me on Georgia; he just gives me the facts and lets me make my own decision.”