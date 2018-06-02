Pitt made a push to move up the ACC rankings on Saturday with the commitment of three-star wing Au’Diese Toney. A 6-foot-6 small forward prospect out of the 2019 class, the Rivals150 prospect committed to the Panthers during his official visit to campus as plans are for Toney to reclassify and enroll this fall.

Making his commitment to Pitt on Saturday, Toney initially discussed his feelings for the program with Panther-Lair. “Joyful and blessed. I love Coach (Jeff) Capel, he is a great coach and he will definitely turn the program around,” he said before touching on his relationship with recent pledge Trey McGowens, each of whom played for the Team United travel unit last summer. “As soon as I told him that I was offered by Pitt, he FaceTimed me with his Pitt hat on. I could see us playing together, we are both very competitive."

MORE: USA Basketball Friday