Rivals150 wing Au'Diese Toney commits to Pitt
Pitt made a push to move up the ACC rankings on Saturday with the commitment of three-star wing Au’Diese Toney. A 6-foot-6 small forward prospect out of the 2019 class, the Rivals150 prospect committed to the Panthers during his official visit to campus as plans are for Toney to reclassify and enroll this fall.
Making his commitment to Pitt on Saturday, Toney initially discussed his feelings for the program with Panther-Lair. “Joyful and blessed. I love Coach (Jeff) Capel, he is a great coach and he will definitely turn the program around,” he said before touching on his relationship with recent pledge Trey McGowens, each of whom played for the Team United travel unit last summer. “As soon as I told him that I was offered by Pitt, he FaceTimed me with his Pitt hat on. I could see us playing together, we are both very competitive."
A 6-foot-6 lefty that can play three positions, Toney brings quality toughness, scoring and versatility to the floor. On the Under Armour circuit this spring, he has averaged 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and close to two assists and two steals per contest.
Selecting Pitt over Virginia Tech, Clemson, Providence, and Ole Miss, Toney has the chance to receive immediate playing time next season. After losing Parker Stewart and Ryan Luther to transfer this spring, Toney will be relied upon for his sturdy shooting skills out to the perimeter, along with his underrated playmaking skills. He is also an efficient defender that has the body to guard multiple positions right from the get-go.
The third high school commitment to the next staff in Oakland, Toney will join McGowens and three-star guard Xavier Johnson this fall. The Panthers remain in need of one more scholarship player as a need remains in its frontline.