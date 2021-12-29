Rivals150 standout Mari Jordan commits to Georgia

Christmas came a few days late for Tom Crean as he and his staff received a present from Rivals150 wing Mari Jordan in the form of a verbal commitment to the Bulldogs.

“The main reasons I picked Georgia are because it felt like home every time I was there and it’s close to my immediate family,” Jordan told Rivals.com. “I feel like the system they run fits my style of play and I feel like I can go there and make an impact right away. The coaches made me feel wanted and like I’m and a part of the UGA family already. The environment was great every time I was there. The relationship I have built with the coaching staff is great and I loved all that the campus had to offer.”

Jordan becomes the second commitment for Georgia in the 2023 class, joining four-star small forward Marquavious Brown. Jordan has made multiple unofficial visits to Georgia’s campus for football games and basketball games in recent months.

Jordan chose the Bulldogs after cutting down his list of schools to also include Dayton, Georgia State, Nebraska and Xavier.