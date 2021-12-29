Rivals150 standout Mari Jordan commits to Georgia
Christmas came a few days late for Tom Crean as he and his staff received a present from Rivals150 wing Mari Jordan in the form of a verbal commitment to the Bulldogs.
“The main reasons I picked Georgia are because it felt like home every time I was there and it’s close to my immediate family,” Jordan told Rivals.com. “I feel like the system they run fits my style of play and I feel like I can go there and make an impact right away. The coaches made me feel wanted and like I’m and a part of the UGA family already. The environment was great every time I was there. The relationship I have built with the coaching staff is great and I loved all that the campus had to offer.”
Jordan becomes the second commitment for Georgia in the 2023 class, joining four-star small forward Marquavious Brown. Jordan has made multiple unofficial visits to Georgia’s campus for football games and basketball games in recent months.
Jordan chose the Bulldogs after cutting down his list of schools to also include Dayton, Georgia State, Nebraska and Xavier.
WHAT IS GEORGIA GETTING?
With the commitment from Jordan, Georgia is getting one of the more talented prospects in Georgia’s 2023 class. A legitimate 6-foot-6 wing, Jordan has the prototype combination of size, length and athleticism high-major programs look for. He’s a strong finisher at the rim, has a variety moves he can use to score off the bounce, and will make some shots from three-point range. Consistency and continuing to improve his skill will be the key to him becoming a really good players for the Dawgs.
*****
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE BULLDOGS
Landing a second commitment from a Rivals150 prospect this early in the 2023 class with both being Georgia natives is a sign that Tom Crean and his staff could be turning the corner with in-state prospects. In time, both Jordan and Brown have the potential to be really nice players for the Dawgs. The key now for the Bulldogs will be getting some wins on the court to combine with some renewed momentum on the recruiting trail.