“It is in one of the best conferences in the country and the relationship I have built with the staff over the years has been stronger than ever," Miller said. "I know I can take my game to the next level with the resources, coaches and great players that I will be surrounded with everyday there. For me, going to college, I have to be somewhere I can call home and with the staff and the community at the school, I know I will be leaving one home and going to another.”

Texas A&M on Tuesday secured its fifth commitment since Buzz Williams took over in College Station in the form of Rivals150 forward Emanuel Miller. A four-star prospect by way of Canada, Miller originally committed to Williams when the coach was at Virginia Tech , and he should bring plenty of versatility to the frontcourt.

A 6-foot-7 senior who can defend either forward position, Miller originally chose Virginia Tech in the fall over Buffalo, Maryland, Minnesota and a handful of others. He immediately backed off of his commitment and received his release following Williams’ departure for Texas A&M. Taking an official visit to the SEC program this past weekend, Miller gives the Aggies another ready-to-go forward prospect that can check a variety of the boxes along the frontline.

Hailing from Canada and completing his prep career at Golden State Prep in California, Miller is valued greatly for his two-way abilities and continued progressions as an all-around player. He is a tough and active defender who is even better on the offensive end. While his jumper continues to improve, it is his playmaking abilities in the half-court that make him so productive, as he can create for both himself and his teammates against a set defense.

Miller will join fellow four-star prospects Cashius McNeilly and Quenton Jackson, a top junior college prospect, on campus in the fall. Andre Gordon and Yavuz Gultekin round out the five recent recruits. The Aggies remain active in the transfer waters this spring, and will likely add at least one more frontcourt piece before the new college season begins.