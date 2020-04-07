Alabama has remained hot on the recruiting trail in recent days with its latest commitment coming from one of the few Rivals150 prospects that was still available. Darius Miles, a 6-foot-7 wing-forward, gave his verbal commitment to the Tide on Tuesday, just weeks after receiving the offer he received from the SEC program.

“From the day they started to recruit me, they pretty much showed me a lot of love. Coach Bryan (Hodgson) was talking to another kid at IMG and whenever he saw me play, that’s when my ticket got punched,” Miles said. “The way that Coach (Nate) Oats runs his system is how I want to play and their structure is perfect. He still gives players a little freedom to make basketball plays.”