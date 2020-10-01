Basketball Recruiting - Rivals150 PG Darius Johnson chooses UCF

The No. 19 point guard and No. 106 overall prospect in the Rivals150 out of Episcopal (Alexandria, Va.) High School, Johnson chose the Knights over a final group of schools that included Alabama and Providence.

Johnny Dawkins and UCF got their 2021 recruiting class started in a big way on Thursday when four-star point guard Darius Johnson announced that he’ll play his college ball for the Knights.

“They didn’t have a point guard,” Johnson said of a key factor in his decision. “They have a bunch of wings and I think I can come there and, with the high IQ level that I have and my ability to score, I can put dudes in a position where they can score and help this team win.”

“I want to put myself in the best position where I can achieve my goals and reach the level I want to reach,” said Johnson.

A high scoring, strong lead guard with a college ready body, Johnson can shoot it with range. He has good command of the basketball, is truly a floor general and he has plenty of toughness.

UCF still has plenty of room in its 2021 class and we expect them to fill it with a small forward, a face-up, athletic, mobile power forward or center plus a combo-guard.