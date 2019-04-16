Rivals150 junior Ty Berry has become a pretty popular target in the Midwest for high-major programs going back to last summer. The 6-foot-4 point guard has great size and brings a lot of versatility to the table. During the high school season he averaged 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game as his team finished up with an 11-10 record. Right now, he mentioned Creighton, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma State and Purdue as the schools keeping in contact the most. Kansas has yet to offer the Rivals150 prospect in the 2020 class. He took an official visit to Iowa this year and an unofficial visit to Nebraska, but has yet to hear from the new Cornhuskers staff.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Berry broke down his interest in some of the schools recruiting him. Iowa: “It was a good visit. I had a good time up there. I love their coaches and their program.” Iowa State: “I like them a lot too. I like their coaching staff and I like the way they play. They have had good success with point guards there.” Kansas: “They are always a tough team. They were on the lower end of where they have been this year, but they were still really good.” Missouri: “I like their coaching staff a lot and it seems like a really competitive program.” Oklahoma State: “They are a young program with a new coaching staff. They have a lot of potential there. I like their head coach a lot too.” Purdue: “They are always a solid program and I stay in contact with their assistant coach a lot. They always bring in good players. They made a pretty solid run and lost a tough one to Virginia.”

