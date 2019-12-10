JuSaun Holt started to generate some buzz in the Atlanta area last year as a sophomore at St. Francis. That buzz only grew as the Class of 2021 small forward kept improving through the travel season, but really took off during the open weekends in June where college coaches could be out evaluating at team camps. Holt, a bouncy 6-foot-5 wing with a smooth jump shot, reeled in offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Tulane, Washington and Xavier over the past six months. He visited Georgia Tech on Saturday to see the Yellow Jackets take on Syracuse and will likely be out visiting more schools soon.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Georgia: “I like Coach [Tom] Crean and I like the way they play.” Georgia Tech: “I like the coaching staff. They just like to build a relationship and joke around a lot.” Washington: “I was born in Washington. I had some family members talk to their coaches to start recruiting me, so they came and watched me and offered. They like to win as well. I’ve been watching them all my life, so I probably know the most about them.” Xavier: “I think it’s a good program. They like to win and I like the coaching staff as well. Dwon Odom going there has an impact for me, but only if it’s the right place for me too.”

