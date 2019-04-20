Rivals150 junior Jamal Shead impressing in Texas
One of the most ferocious on-the-ball defenders in the class of 2020, Jamal Shead has established himself as a Rivals150 prospect.
The 6-foot-1 point guard from Pflugerville (Texas) Manor is hitting the Nike EYBL with Dallas-based Drive Nation this spring and he's looking to show the country what he can do when it comes to defense and leading a team.
"That's everything," Shead said of his defense. "Especially on this team, we are taking on five-stars every game. I take a lot of pride in it. I feel like I have to be a stopper.
"I'm leading this team. It's a great group of guys but we've got to go in the right direction."
So far, Shead has offers from UT-Arlington, Texas State, Texas A&M, Colorado State, Houston and Drexel, while Michigan State and Texas Tech have shown interest.
Shead has been to College Station to see A&M and he was one of the first in-state players that Buzz WIlliams visited after landing the Aggies' job.
"They came and saw me and I enjoyed the conversation that I had with them," Shead said. "They are a great staff and I've already seen the 12th man and I'm already impressed."
Houston has also been quite busy and is riding the wave of a strong 2018-19 season.
"They had a great year and they are capitalizing on everything, and they are doing big things," Shead said. "They are staying in touch with me and I like them."
At this point, Shead doesn't have any date in mind for formulating a list of finalists. He's just looking to get better.
"I'm working on my handle, my handle has to get better," he said. "The higher the level, the tighter my handle has to get."