One of the most ferocious on-the-ball defenders in the class of 2020, Jamal Shead has established himself as a Rivals150 prospect.

The 6-foot-1 point guard from Pflugerville (Texas) Manor is hitting the Nike EYBL with Dallas-based Drive Nation this spring and he's looking to show the country what he can do when it comes to defense and leading a team.



"That's everything," Shead said of his defense. "Especially on this team, we are taking on five-stars every game. I take a lot of pride in it. I feel like I have to be a stopper.

"I'm leading this team. It's a great group of guys but we've got to go in the right direction."