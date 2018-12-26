Jahari Long is off to a good start to his junior season in Texas, although he will say he has plenty of room to improve on it. Right now, he’s averaging roughly 16 points and seven rebounds, and has his team sitting with a 10-4 record. On the recruiting side, he’s having the most communication with Louisiana Tech, Louisiana-Lafayette, Minnesota, Rice, TCU, VCU and Wichita State. Each of those schools has offered. Seton Hall is also showing interest. The Rivals150 point guard took his first official visit to Minnesota and plans to see Louisiana-Lafayette and TCU in the near future.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Minnesota: “I text with their coaches a lot. Their coaches are cool. That’s where I took my first official visit. It was cool, but it was cold. It was different. It was a really nice campus. My mom came and she enjoyed it too.” TCU: “They are recruiting me really hard. I know coach [Corey] Barker and coach [Jamie] Dixon came from Pittsburgh. I don’t know too much about their program yet, but I have a good relationship with those guys.” VCU: “I know those guys when they were at Rice. They started recruiting me a little bit in middle school. Coach [Mike] Rhoades is a good coach. He recruits me hard too. We communicate a lot.” Wichita State: “I’ve watched them a little bit. I watched them a little bit the last few years and that’s when I first started to realize how big of a school they are. My AAU coach (P.J. Couisnard) played for them.”

RIVALS' REACTION