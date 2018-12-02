Rivals150 junior Davonte Davis commits to Oklahoma State
RANKINGS: 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2019 Team Rankings
Oklahoma State kick-started its 2020 class Sunday with the commitment of Rivals150 guard Davonte Davis. One of the top scoring threats in the south, Davis gives the Cowboys a massive scoring punch with exciting potential.
The three-star prosepct chose the Cowboys over offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss and Oregon.
Davis emerged this summer with the Woodz Elite program on the Nike circuit. He can play either guard position in a pinch but is best in a scoring capacity.
Standing close to 6-foot-3 and with a long set of arms, Davis is an athletic, three-level scorer. He excels best in uptempo situations and should have the opportunity to cause havoc as a perimeter defender thanks to his quickness, focus in guarding the ball and toughness.
The first member of Oklahoma State’s 2020 class, Davis is a fine start for the Cowboys. The Rivals150 guard has the chance to ascend the rankings in the coming years. The junior class is an important one for Oklahoma State as the program will lose Thomas Dziagwa, Lindy Waters, Lindy Waters and others to graduation. Cowboys fans should keep tabs on prospects like Caleb Love, Rondel Walker, Mike Miles, Bryce Thompson and Dayten Holman in the months ahead.