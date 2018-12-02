Oklahoma State kick-started its 2020 class Sunday with the commitment of Rivals150 guard Davonte Davis. One of the top scoring threats in the south, Davis gives the Cowboys a massive scoring punch with exciting potential.

The three-star prosepct chose the Cowboys over offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss and Oregon.

Davis emerged this summer with the Woodz Elite program on the Nike circuit. He can play either guard position in a pinch but is best in a scoring capacity.