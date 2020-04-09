“I believe Coach Stack (Jerry Stackhouse) and the rest of the staff can get me to where I want to be. I love their system and the way that they play. I can see myself fitting right in,” Lawrence told Rivals.com. “He has been through this whole process before and he’s played at the highest level so he knows what it takes. I cannot wait to learn from him and soak up all of the knowledge that he has to offer.”

Vanderbilt has continued to scour the high school ranks and Transfer Portal for greater guard help for next season and on Thursday, they found such a type of talent. Rivals150 guard Tyrin Lawrence , one of the best prospects remaining in the 2020 class, ended his recruitment in favor for the Commodores.

Growing to 6-foot-4, the native of Georgia spent his prep season at Sunrise Christian Academy after primarily being recruited by the local mid-majors throughout his high school career. He ascended into the Rivals150 Rankings over the winter and is situated as 139th best prospect in the 2020 class, and as the 30th rated point guard in America. He chose Vanderbilt over Cal and Ole Miss.

Bringing tremendous size to the guard position, Lawrence is someone that can toggle back and forth between various positions along the perimeter. His 3-point jumper has continued to improve but he is most comfortable out of the mid-range. He has an electric first step, is explosive at the basket and brings tremendous traits to the defensive end.

Lawrence has the chance to see immediate time in Nashville next season, especially with the potential of Saben Lee keeping his name in the 2020 NBA Draft. Myles Stute rounds out Vanderbilt’s 2020 class. Both will enroll in the fall and be joined by DJ Harvey and Quentin Millora-Brown who sat out last year due to transfer restrictions, while Isaac McBride’s eligibility is in question after leaving Kansas shortly after the beginning of the 2019-2020 academic year.