"The strength helps me a lot," Wilson told Rivals.com. "When I'm going to the goal I feel like I can take the contact and get more done. When I've got the ball in my hands I feel very confident. When I shoot it I just let it go, and I always feel good when I shoot it.

Ranked No. 123 overall, the thin combo guard from Rayville (La.) High has added 10 pounds since last summer. While he still needs to pack on more muscle, he's feeling the benefits of being stronger than he was this time a year ago. It's also helped him earn offers from programs like Houston , Tulane , Iowa State , Louisiana Monroe , Louisiana Tech , Arkansas State and Arkansas Little Rock .

Rivals150 guard Mylik Wilson is emerging as one of the better off-the-dribble scorers in the class of 2019, and he has no shortage of schools chasing him.

Somewhat surprisingly, Wilson says that he hasn't yet earned any offers from SEC programs. The likes of Arkansas and LSU are watching closely - and they've got advice for him.



"(SEC schools) have just told me to stay more aggressive and everything," Wilson said. "I think if I do that I'll be all right."

In college, Wilson sees himself as more of a scorer and tough defender.



"I see myself as a combo guard," Wilson said. "I can play the one and the two, but I'm most natural as a scorer.

"I'm just trying to get my ball-handling right and keep attacking the goal more. I like my defense. I think my defense is really good, because I can use my long arms to help me get steals and deflections and all of that."

Wilson won't get to play in front of college coaches again until July. He doesn't have any current visits planned and is focused on adding more strength. His plan is to play out the summer, see who jumps in and then try to cut things down to five schools and set up visits.



"I just want to see how each school fits for me and how I like it and everything," Wilson said. "I like places that are getting up and down the court and playing pressure defense. I really want to play in transition."