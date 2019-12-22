“I just felt it was the best situation for me. It gives me the best opportunity to showcase my talents and it makes it easier for my family to get my games,” he told Rivals.com. “The fact that the coaches really believed in me as not only a player but also as person was really big, too.”

Sitting as one of the best point guards available following the early signing period, Mike Miles decided to end his recruitment on Sunday. The four-star guard, hearing overtures from a slew of national programs, gave his verbal commitment to the local TCU program.

Miles chose TCU over LSU, Oklahoma State and Oregon. He took a lone official visit to OSU in the fall but has taken a number of unofficial visits to TCU thanks to his close proximity to the Big 12 program. He sits as the 114th best prospect nationally and as the 25th best point guard in the 2020 class.

A 6-foot-2, tough and competitive guard, Miles is more of a blue-collared playmaker that can both create for others and for himself. Already placing high numbers on the scoreboard this high school season with his Lancaster High unit, the Horned Frogs should come to expect a consistent producer that can guard, make shots and facilitate.

Running with the Texas Titans program this summer, Miles averaged close to 12 points per game playing on Nike’s best unit up until the Peach Jam. He also pitched in 3.3 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals, and is comparable to similar point guards that Jamie Dixon showcased during his days at Pitt.

Miles becomes the third member of TCU’s 2020 class and the highest rated recruit within it. Next fall, he will be joined by three-star prospects Terren Frank and Eddie Lampkin.