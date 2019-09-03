Kansas State and Bruce Weber nabbed their second guard from the class of 2020 on Tuesday when Rivals150 scorer Luke Kasubke committed to the Wildcats via his Instagram account.

A 6-foot-4 shooting guard from St. Louis (Mo.) Chaminade who can hit from deep, has a toughness about him and has proven capable of creating off the bounce, Kasubke was in Manhattan over the weekend.

The visit with players and coaches looks to have sealed the deal, along with a good showing from Kansas State fans at their home opening football game.



"The atmosphere was crazy," Kasubke told Grant Flanders of KState Online. "All the fans showed mad love, and it helped that they won too."