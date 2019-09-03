Rivals150 guard Luke Kasubke makes his pick
Kansas State and Bruce Weber nabbed their second guard from the class of 2020 on Tuesday when Rivals150 scorer Luke Kasubke committed to the Wildcats via his Instagram account.
A 6-foot-4 shooting guard from St. Louis (Mo.) Chaminade who can hit from deep, has a toughness about him and has proven capable of creating off the bounce, Kasubke was in Manhattan over the weekend.
The visit with players and coaches looks to have sealed the deal, along with a good showing from Kansas State fans at their home opening football game.
"The atmosphere was crazy," Kasubke told Grant Flanders of KState Online. "All the fans showed mad love, and it helped that they won too."
Finding a capable scorer and threat from deep has been a big priority of Weber and his staff in 2020 recruiting. Kasubke is somebody that they had targeted heavily for a while now and seeing Weber and his staff stalk him while he played for MoKan Elite during the summer it was quite clear that he was a major priority.
The addition of Kasubke also strengthens Kansas State in the city of St. Louis. Weber and assistant Chris Lowery have developed a good reputation and in the city and players like D.J. Johnson and Xavier Sneed have done very well making the move to Manhattan.
Kasubke joins high scoring point guard Nijel Pack as an early commitment to the Wildcats. Look for Pack to join Kasubke in the 2020 Rivals150 when the rankings are updated on Wednesday.