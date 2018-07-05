“I like how he (Chris Beard) has transformed Texas Tech basketball,” he told Rivals.com. “I like his coaching style and how he is having his guards play.”

Texas Tech added to its 2018 class today with the commitment of four-star guard Kevin McCullar. The San Antonio Wagner prospect chose the Red Raiders over Kansas State, Houston , Virginia Tech and Louisville , giving Texas Tech a versatile guard that can complete a plethora of tasks on both sides of the floor.

McCullar will take a non-traditional route to his enrollment at Texas Tech.

“I will be graduating in December and will redshirt in January before playing as a freshman for the 2019-20 season,” he said. “This will allow for me the opportunity to prepare, learn, to start training with my team, practice and work with the strength and conditioning coaches. It will also allow for me to begin my college course work and get ahead.”

What is Texas Tech getting in McCullar? Someone that can guard up to three positions on the defensive end thanks to his size, length and quickness, but also be used on the ball on the offensive side where he can create for himself and others within the half-court setting.

While Beard has won in the past with under-appreciated prospects, his recent string of success at Arkansas-Little Rock and Texas Tech, coinciding with the quick development of one-and-done Zhaire Smith, could lead to even more Rivals150 commitments in the years ahead.