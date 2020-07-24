Basketball Recruiting - Rivals150 guard Jordan Riley headed to the Big East

Rivals150 guard Jordan Riley headed to the Big East
Rivals150 wing Jordan Riley ended his recruitment on Friday and will play his college ball in the Big East.
During a Friday morning ceremony the explosive wing from Brentwood (N.Y.) High announced that he will play his college ball for Patrick Ewing at Georgetown.
"At the end of the day I can only pick one school ," said Riley before donning a Georgetown hat during his announcement.
His summer coach discussed what Riley can do and what he can bring to the Hoyas.
“They really embraced him, the entire coaching staff including Coach (Patrick) Ewing, they stayed on top of things and recruiting with the kid. They thought they could build the program around him and was an intriguing prospect," his travel coach with the New York Lightning, Shandue McNeill, told Rivals.com. “I think he brings a work ethic, he brings high-level athleticism, and he has been able to win wherever he has been throughout high school. He has always been a winner.”
One of the most athletic backcourt players in America, Riley is a true high-flyer who has strength and toughness to go along with his leaping ability.
His high school film from his junior year showed a more developed handle and confident jump shot, he just didn't get to show it against national competition this summer.
Riley's father has said that he thought his son could have been a top 10 player if he had hit the grassroots circuit. Time will tell on that, but there's no doubt that he was one we really wanted to see this summer because he certainly has upside.
Thanks to the reclassification of Tyler Beard, the Hoyas now hold commitments from a pair of Rivals150 guards whose strengths and weaknesses should compliment each other on the next level.