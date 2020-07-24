Basketball Recruiting - Rivals150 guard Jordan Riley headed to the Big East

Rivals150 wing Jordan Riley ended his recruitment on Friday and will play his college ball in the Big East.

During a Friday morning ceremony the explosive wing from Brentwood (N.Y.) High announced that he will play his college ball for Patrick Ewing at Georgetown.



"At the end of the day I can only pick one school ," said Riley before donning a Georgetown hat during his announcement.



His summer coach discussed what Riley can do and what he can bring to the Hoyas.



“They really embraced him, the entire coaching staff including Coach (Patrick) Ewing, they stayed on top of things and recruiting with the kid. They thought they could build the program around him and was an intriguing prospect," his travel coach with the New York Lightning, Shandue McNeill, told Rivals.com. “I think he brings a work ethic, he brings high-level athleticism, and he has been able to win wherever he has been throughout high school. He has always been a winner.”