Rivals150 combo guard James Bishop has had a big spring showing off what he can do as a scorer. He's got interest all up and down the Eastern seaboard and is weighing his options. A 6-foot-2 senior to be in Baltimore, Bishop has had a big grassroots run with Team Thrill in the Under Armour Association and has offers from Xavier, Clemson, VCU, St. John's, N.C. State, Marquette, Seton Hall, Virginia Tech and several others. "They see me as either the one or the two," said Bishop of the schools recruiting him. "They see me as a combo, somebody who can score but also can distribute to others. That's what I see myself as and I feel as though I can score and also get my teammates involved."

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

Marquette: "I like them. Coach Wojo (Steven Wojciechowski is from Baltimore so we kind of have that connection. They are telling me that there's opportunity to come in and play right away. You know nothing promised, but if I come in and work hard I will be in a good position."

St. John's (where he visited last week): "They feel as though I'm a good player and I could come in right away and play. That's just their message." VCU: "Me and them have been talking for a while. Me and coach (Mike) Rhoades and coach JD (Byers), They are telling me kind of the same things that if I come in I could play right away if I work hard. They have a good program going there." NC State: "It was good. It was during football time so I got to see a football game and things like that. I got to meet with the coaches and stuff."

RIVALS' REACTION; WHAT'S NEXT?