Beverly discussed his commitment with Rivals.com. “Coach L (Jim Larranaga) is a legendary coach and I have the utmost trust in him and that he will push me to be as good as I can be,” he said. “I loved the school when I visited and can’t wait to get to work.”

Miami picked up its most important pledge from the 2019 class on Monday in the form of four-star senior Harlond Beverly. A do-it-all guard that broke out this winter with the Montverde Academy program, Beverly brings plenty of intangibles and upside to the ACC program.

One of the top remaining prospects available this spring, Beverly saw his recruitment expand by the week this winter. Playing alongside a bevy of talented and heavily recruited prospects at Montverde Academy, Beverly stood out with his ability to check all of the boxes and the energy that he brought to the floor on a consistent manner.

A 6-foot-4 guard that can play many spots on the perimeter, Beverly chose the Canes over Baylor, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, and Xavier. Miami, in need of filling a few more holes in the perimeter, should look to the Michigan native early next season thanks to his translatable skillset and ability to make shots.

The third commitment in the 2019 class for Miami, Beverly will sign in the coming days for the program. He will be joined next fall by fellow Rivals150 members Isaiah Wong and Anthony Walker.