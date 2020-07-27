Basketball Recruiting - Rivals150 guard Bensley Joseph will play in the ACC

Prospects from the 2021 Rivals150 continue to fly off the board. On Monday, point guard Bensley Joseph became the latest.

The 6-foot-1 floor general at Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy who runs with Expressions Elite during the summer confirmed to Rivals.com that he has committed to play his college ball at Miami.

“The playing style fits how I play and what I was looking for. Coach L (Jim Larranaga) has done an extremely good job of recruiting me and I liked what he had to offer as far as going there and developing into a pro,” Joseph told Rivals.com before assessing what stood out about the ACC program. “How they use the pick-and-roll differently. He lets his guards go and freelance but overall, just how he lets them play.”