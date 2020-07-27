Basketball Recruiting - Rivals150 guard Bensley Joseph will play in the ACC

Rivals150 guard Bensley Joseph will play in the ACC
Prospects from the 2021 Rivals150 continue to fly off the board. On Monday, point guard Bensley Joseph became the latest.
The 6-foot-1 floor general at Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy who runs with Expressions Elite during the summer confirmed to Rivals.com that he has committed to play his college ball at Miami.
“The playing style fits how I play and what I was looking for. Coach L (Jim Larranaga) has done an extremely good job of recruiting me and I liked what he had to offer as far as going there and developing into a pro,” Joseph told Rivals.com before assessing what stood out about the ACC program. “How they use the pick-and-roll differently. He lets his guards go and freelance but overall, just how he lets them play.”
Ranked No. 118 overall and in the top 25 at his position, Joseph is a quick and tough floor general. He likes to get into the lane and make plays for others but also does a good job of earning trips to the free throw line. Defensively, he uses his long arms and lateral quickness to harass opponents into bad decisions.
“Coach L texted me everyday for three to four months straight,” Joseph went on to say. “He really showed his interest and what they like is how I can bring guys together. With Chris Lykes leaving after next season, what they were looking for and what I was looking for was a match.”
By landing Joseph, Jim Larrañaga and the Canes staff have gotten the first piece of what will likely be a big class for them. They'll have at least five total scholarships to use and are targeting several more high level prospects like Efton Reid, Alex Fudge, Micawber Etienne and Nisine Poplar just to name a few.