Rivals150 G Drew Steffe talks top five

Rivals150 guard Drew Steffe has no intention of making a college choice until sometime early next year. That said, his list of options has officially been narrowed. Steffe released a top five consisting of Texas Tech, TCU, Xavier, Colorado and St. Louis on Monday afternoon and plans to examine each of the programs on his list a bit closer before making a final decision.

“I know I’m going back to Xavier for sure,” Steffe said. “I’m going to go check out Colorado because I haven’t been there. I’ll probably be back at TCU just because they’re close by. I’m going on an official to Texas Tech and will probably go back to St. Louis, too.”



Below, Steffe discusses each of the five schools still alive in the race to land his pledge.





On Texas Tech

"The facilities at Texas Tech are off the charts. I love the head coach. I love the strength and conditioning coach and I love the assistants. They’re all cool dudes. If I go there, I know they'll help me work on my defense, which I like."

On TCU

"I want to play at the highest level while at the right fit, and TCU being in the Big 12 is the highest level. That’s one big thing. Then I also have a really close relationship with [assistant coach Tony] Benford and [head coach Jamie] Dixon."

On Xavier

“Xavier is really nice. The Cintas Center was crazy. I loved everything there. It’s just a great atmosphere. Also, all the coaches there are young, which I really like a lot.”

On Colorado

“Tad Boyle is a great guy. I’ve had the chance to talk to him a few times. He’s progressed two guards really well. He’s put some in the league, so that really intrigued me. That’s the only one I haven’t been to but I want to go.”

On St Louis

“With SLU, [assistant coach] Phil Forte has been my guy since I was, like, eight years old. I grew up watching him. Now he’s recruiting me really hard. I like him a lot. The head coach says he’s going to play me the way I like to be played, which is scoring a lot.”



