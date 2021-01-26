Basketball Recruiting - Rivals150 G Avery Brown talks Nebraska, Indiana others

Rivals150 guard Avery Brown recently received some good news, as his Northfield Mount Hermon High School team is aiming to start playing games next month. For a player whose junior season has hung in the balance for the better part of a year, it’s hard to imagine a more exciting turn of events. That said, the in-demand prospect is keeping one eye toward the future.

Brown, who plays the summer circuit with New York’s PSA Cardinals organization, is still in frequent contact with college coaches and is always attempting to gather information about his post-high school options.

“I really don’t talk to coaches as much as I did in the summer because everything is so crazy for them, but a lot of them still take time out to get on zooms with me and stuff,” Brown said. “It means a lot that they’re still reaching out and staying in contact right now with everything going on.”

Below, Brown discusses the involved schools and outlines where his recruitment may go from here.





IN HIS WORDS





ON THE SCHOOLS INVOLVED WITH HIS RECRUITMENT

“It’s pretty much the same school. A lot of the same schools have stayed involved. You've got Indiana, Missouri, Nebraska and Virginia Tech. Kansas State and UConn are involved a lot too. I’m staying in contact with all of them as best I can."





ON WHICH SCHOOL HAVE BEEN IN CONTACT MOST RECENTLY

"Indiana and Nebraska have been my last two Zooms."





ON THE ZOOM WITH NEBRASKA

"Nebraska was the last one, actually. That went well. I Zoomed with Coach Fred Hoiberg. Things are going great with them. They went over the offensive sets and showed me where I fit in from that standpoint. I like the style of play. They play a fast-paced style of game with a lot of ball screens. They were just showing me the gaps and all that. That’s the style of play I like. I like to keep defenses on their heels."





ON THE ZOOM WITH INDIANA

"The last call with them was pretty similar to [the one with Nebraska]. We went over their offensive sets and talked about what’s going on in the season. They just showed me how I fit in. They showed me how they use the guards to utilize that big man they have. He’s really, like, the star of the team. Him being the threat he is on the floor really opens it up for the guards, so they showed me all the opportunities that creates."





ON SCHOOLS THAT COULD BE CLOSE TO OFFERING

"I think there are a few schools that are going to offer when I start playing. I think Xavier and Georgia are real close."





ON GEORGIA

"They like my style of play. They like how I can create offensive opportunities for myself and, at the same time, defend at a high level. They're In love with my game. They stay in contact with me almost daily. Once I start playing, I think that opportunity could be there."





ON THE UGA STAFF

"I keep in contact with Coach [John] Linehan. He actually called me at midnight the first day they could call and we’ve stayed in close contact since. They just want to see me play this season before they extend that offer."