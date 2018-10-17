Considering such others as Nebraska , Northwestern , TCU and Minnesota , Gultekin selected the Hokies following his official visit to Blacksburg over the weekend. A native of Turkey that is completing his high school career at Bishop Walsh High School in Hagerstown, Maryland, Gultekin brings plenty of intrigue and upside to Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech picked up its third commitment from a 2019 class member on Wednesday in the form of Yavuz Gultekin . A 6-foot-8 forward and one of the more versatile prospects remaining available this fall, Gultekin is a much-underrated prospect that should help the ACC program next year.

Boasting a great feel for the game in the frontcourt and someone that can play either forward position, Gultekin is already a fairly polished half-court weapon. He can convert to the 3-point line, score in the low-post, and also create for others out of the dribble-drive. An above average athlete, Gultekin should thrive in Buzz Williams’ positionless system that relies on playing a variety of roles and on both ends.

Competing with his native Turkey unit at the FIBA Under-18 European Championship last summer, Gultekin averaged over 11 points and five rebounds per game. He brings a wealth of experience from the high school, travel and international circuits to the ACC program which should aid him well during his underclassman years.

The third member of Virginia Tech’s 2019 class, Gultekin becomes its second Rivals150 addition. He is also their second commitment this week joining three-star guard Andre Gordon, a tough-nosed playmaker that visited the Blacksburg campus with Gultekin last weekend. Four-star guard Anthony Harris completes their 2019 class at the current moment.