McCreary discussed his decision with Rivals.com. “The visit there went really well and I had a good time chilling with the players and the coaches. Plus, they have a really nice facility,” he said. “They see me as an athletic wing and forward that can affect the game in many ways.”

South Carolina added another piece to its 2019 class on Monday in the form of Rivals150 senior Jalyn McCreary. The three-star prospect committed to the program following his official visit over the weekend, giving Frank Martin a tough-nosed, active mismatch in the frontcourt.

Selecting South Carolina over DePaul, Pitt, South Florida and Xavier, McCreary is a ready-made producer for the SEC program. While he is in between spots in the frontcourt, he makes up for such a deficiency with how hard he plays, the toughness that he sports, and the mismatch qualities that he presents.

Someone that can play either forward spot, McCreary boosted his stock this winter as he saw a number of regional power conference programs pursue. The lefty should find a nice home in Columbia as he is the type of prospect that Frank Martin has come to greatly value: a team-first type of player that boasts plenty of versatility and the desire to win.

One of the top available seniors this spring, McCreary is a quality win for USC in rounding out its 2019 class. In the fall, he will be joined by three-star prospects Trae Hannibal, Wildens Leveque and Trey Anderson, creating a strong and well-rounded class of soon-to-be freshmen. Expect for South Carolina to be active within the transfer waters this spring, too, as they have had success in such a rung reflected upon the recent enrollments of Tre Campbell, Justin Minaya and Jair Bolden.