Basketball Recruiting - Rivals150 forward Jai Smith continues to add high-major offers

Rivals150 forward Jai Smith continues to add high-major offers
In the last four months, not many prospects have seen their recruitments take off the way Jai Smith has. Not only did he jump into the last spot in the 2022 Rivals150 but scholarship offers have rolled in from all over the country.
Just this week, he added an offer from Tulsa. Clemson, Georgia, Maryland and South Carolina jumped in with scholarship offers last month. Alabama, Arizona, Houston, LSU, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, and West Virginia were among several high-major programs to offer since August.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Smith talked about some of the programs that recently offered.
Alabama: “They are good. They play a lot of five-out offense. I talk to coach (Nate) Oats and coach (Bryan) Hodgins. They want me to be their big man and come in and play with JD Davison.”
Clemson: “Clemson is a really good program. They have had some pros like KJ McDaniels. Lucas Taylor is going there and I like him a lot.”
Kansas: “Kansas is a really good program. I love what they do with their pros. They get a lot of one-and-dones there. I talk to coach (Norm) Roberts and coach (Jerrance) Howard a lot. They say I have big potential and could help their program.”
Maryland: “They think I can play like Jalen Smith since we have a similar name and a similar game. They think I have a lot of potential.”
Memphis: “I love them. They compare me to Precious Achiuwa and say I can bring some of the same things he did at Memphis in my own way.”
South Carolina: “It’s a great program and they have a really good atmosphere and fan base there. They just want to win.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Smith indicated he might not be too far away from putting out a list of favorites and that a decision could come within the next couple months. He didn’t want to give away which schools are standing out just yet either. Whenever he does make a decision, Smith said it will be the school that feels family-oriented and has the best plan for him.