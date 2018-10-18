“The second that I got onto campus, I knew they were definitely about that family culture," Miller said. "The second I met the staff, players and even the students that attend school there, you can tell they are all about family there. He (Buzz Williams) just likes the fact that I am so versatile and they play a lot of positionless basketball and with them having three seniors leaving, and me being so versatile, I can be an immediate impact.”

Virginia Tech added another Rivals150 member to its 2019 class today in the form of Canadian forward Emanuel Miller . A four-star prospect completing his high school career at Golden State Prep, Miller’s pledge gives the Hokies a versatile forward that can fill a variety of roles and on either end.

Miller is part of the first year prep program at Napa (Calif.) Golden State Prep which is an extension of Prolific Prep and their partnership the Napa Christian School. In his time there, Miller has made a strong impression.

"Emanuel has been a positive addition to the Napa Christian family," said Napa Christian principal Justine Leonie. "He welcomes daily challenges by displaying a strong tendency to adapt well to changes that come his way. With his strong work ethic and likable demeanor, he is sure to be a great addition to any college team he is a part of, on or off the court. "

A 6-foot-7 prospect that is best used at the power forward position, Miller should have no issues settling in under Williams’ watch. A program that has come to flourish with small ball lineups, Miller can defend up to three positions and has the feel, passing abilities and ball skills to be used as a playmaker in spurts, reminiscent of current standout Chris Clarke.

"We are very excited for Emanuel and his decision to commit. In his time here at Golden State Prep his work ethic has been on full display as he has made some significant improvements to his jump shot in a short amount of time," said Golden State Prep coach Ryan Sipkens. "His ability to defend, and passing ability are special. Coach Buzz Williams and Virginia Tech is getting a player who will be able to contribute at a high level right away

Selecting the Hokies over Maryland, Minnesota, Buffalo and a slew of others, Miller had a very strong showing this summer at the FIBA Under-18 Americas Championship. One of the top producers at the event, Miller posted per-game averages of 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals. His under-18 team was joined by Virginia Tech assistant coach Jamie McNeilly, who took on a similar role for the Canadian program.

Miller becomes the third Rivals150 member of Virginia Tech’s 2019 class. He joins four-star guard Anthony Harris and versatile forward Yavuz Gultekin, along with three-star playmaking guard Andre Gordon who committed to the program earlier this week, giving Virginia Tech four in all.