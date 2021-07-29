Rivals150 forward Aidan Hadaway chooses Ohio

Loyalty is often an important part of the recruiting process in college sports. It’s for that reason that Rivals150 forward Aidan Hadaway decided to pass up high-major scholarship offers and interest in favor of the reigning champs in the MAC.

The Bobcats were the first school to offer the Georgia prospect a scholarship back in May. Belmont, Georgia, Lipscomb and William & Mary also offered, and he received interest from high-major programs such as Butler, Georgia Tech and many more.

“When I went on the visit, it just clicked,” Hadaway said. “I just feel like I could talk to (head) coach (Jeff) Boals and (assistant) coach (Lee) Martin about anything with my life or basketball or whatever else. I just had a real good stop with them and that’s what I’ve been saying I’m going off of. Relationships and fit, and I think Ohio was best for me in both of those categories.”

With the addition of Hadway, Ohio is adding a prospect that will help them stay at the top of a really good conference. At 6-foot-8, he’s a talented athlete that is a strong finisher in the paint and a very good rebounder. His ability to put the ball on the floor and attack the basketball, combined with a competent jump shot, make him an ideal fit in a four-out offense.