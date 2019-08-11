Aku discussed his feelings reeling from his visit to campus earlier this year and the relationship that he has developed with Buzz Williams . “I had a good time with Coach Buzz (Williams) and his staff. I saw the campus and I really liked it,” he stated. “Whenever he was over there at Virginia Tech, I went there and he offered me. And whenever he came to Texas A&M, he did the same thing so I really like him as a coach.”

Four-star center Jonathan Aku came to his college decision on Sunday afternoon by committing to Texas A&M. The near 7-footer not only made his college intentions known but also has decided reclassify a year up and will be on the College State campus by the end of the month.

Originally ranked as the 99th best prospect within the 2020 class, Aku will make the move up a year. He will complete the Aggies’ 2019 class, becoming their sixth high school commitment since Buzz Williams overtook the SEC program earlier this spring. He chose Texas A&M over Houston, TCU, Texas Tech and Tulsa.

A mobile and hard playing center, Aku will be first relied upon for his defensive prowess around the basket. He is a quality rim protector that changes shots due to his size and length, but also has good instincts and hands as a rebounder. Aku has begun to develop his offensive skillset in recent months where he can convert with soft touch with his back to the basket and also facing it thanks to an improved mid-range jumper.

The Rivals150 center becomes the seventh new face that the Aggies will infuse onto its roster for the upcoming season. Minutes are available in the frontcourt with senior big man Josh Nebo slotted as the primary minutes’ taker at Aku’s particular position on the floor so the opportunity to see early playing time is definitely attainable.