Attention has not been difficult to come by for Qudus Wahab but after assessing several top-notch programs, he decided to narrow his school list to a final five. Moving towards a possible early signing next month, Wahab has scheduled three official visit dates and discussed each program in contention. A 6-foot-10 center and one of the best frontline prospects available this fall, Wahab is ready to focus on a group of five. Pitt, Virginia Tech, Georgetown, UConn and Syracuse made the final cut as he discussed that received inclusion within his final school list.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Pitt: “I feel like Coach (Jeff) Capel is a great man and knows what he is doing. They were at all my games in July and I enjoyed my unofficial visit there, too.” Virginia Tech: “They recruited me hard this summer and have been recruiting me for the longest. I visited them unofficially in 2016 and now I plan to visit officially in October.” Georgetown: “I feel like I can develop and learn a lot at that school. Athletically, I believe Coach (Patrick) Ewing can get me right and the academics are great.” UConn: “I enjoyed my unofficial to UConn and I feel like I am a priority for them. Coach (Dan) Hurley showed me some tape on how he intends to use me and I like the system.” Syracuse: “They started recruiting me in February and since then, Coach Red (Autry) has been following me a lot. Coach (Jim) Boeheim feels like my style of game matches their system. The academics is really nice, too.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

Wahab is ready to get down to it and after taking an unofficial visit to each program in recent months in recent months, the four-star center will get the chance to spend an official visit on each of his finalists, though only three have been scheduled thus far. He will begin his tour at UConn on October 12. He will then head to Virginia Tech the following weekend with his last visit scheduled for Pittsburgh on November 2. Official visit dates are currently in the works for Syracuse and Georgetown.

RIVALS' REACTION