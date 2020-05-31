Basketball Recruiting - Rivals150 big man Gabe Wiznitzer updates latest on his recruitment

Gabe Wiznitzer made the move to attend Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia for his junior season and it was a decision that paid off for him. After averaging 13 points and 11 rebounds per game, his options for the college level increased in a big way. There were even schools pushing for the 7-foot center to come out in the 2020 class, but the current pandemic put an end to that idea. “It was a possibility and I was going to take some official visits, but ever since the coronavirus happened, I wasn’t able to take visits,” Wiznitzer said. “I think the smart thing to do is to go back to Hargrave and really go through the recruiting process.” Among the schools involved with Wiznitzer now are Clemson, Iowa, Kansas State, Ole Miss, Providence, St. John’s, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia, and Xavier. Clemson, Providence and West Virginia were some of the schools pushing for him to join their 2020 class, but each plans to still recruit him as a 2021 prospect.

IN HIS OWN WORD

Wiznitzer discussed some of the programs recruiting him.

Clemson: “I like Clemson. It’s cool that it’s close to home. I’m definitely still interested in them. I like Coach (Brad) Brownell and I’m pretty close with Coach (Dick) Bender.” Iowa: “They are really high on my list because I like how they emphasize using their bigs and Coach (Fran) McCaffery has had a lot of success with big men with my skills like Luka Garza.” Providence: “I really like their coaching staff. Coach (Ed) Cooley is really down to earth and really genuine. They are in need of a big. I was set to take a visit there before the shutdown.” Virginia Tech: “I like them a lot too because I’ve been talking to them for a while. They started recruiting me when I got to Hargrave. I’ve talked to Coach (Mike) Young quite a bit and Coach (Christian) Webster too. I’ve taken an unofficial visit there and liked their campus.” Wake Forest: “Coach (Steve) Forbes has been talking to me a lot. He’s really cool. I don’t know a ton about how he coaches, but from what I’ve heard he’s a really good coach.” West Virginia: “They are still going to recruit me for 2021 and I’ve been talking to them a lot. I like the culture they have and how tough they are. I think that’s a place I’d like to see. I know Coach (Bob) Huggins is a really good coach and coaches you hard.”

RIVALS' REACTION