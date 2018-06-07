One of the top sophomores within the Mid-Atlantic region, Ace Baldwin has not been short for college interest. Entering his junior summer, Baldwin has scheduled three unofficial visits for this month, with two others set following the July evaluation periods.

A 6-foot-1 playmaking guard that can create for others and himself, facilitate a half-court offense, and guard the basketball at a high rate, Baldwin will take an unofficial visit to Kentucky on June 12. After his trip to Lexington, he will head to Seton Hall on June 23, and then to Virginia on June 30.

Pittsburgh will play host to the four-star sophomore on August 4 before then taking an unofficial visit to Kansas for its Late Night in the Phog on September 28.