Rivals100 guard Ace Baldwin schedules five visits
One of the top sophomores within the Mid-Atlantic region, Ace Baldwin has not been short for college interest. Entering his junior summer, Baldwin has scheduled three unofficial visits for this month, with two others set following the July evaluation periods.
A 6-foot-1 playmaking guard that can create for others and himself, facilitate a half-court offense, and guard the basketball at a high rate, Baldwin will take an unofficial visit to Kentucky on June 12. After his trip to Lexington, he will head to Seton Hall on June 23, and then to Virginia on June 30.
Pittsburgh will play host to the four-star sophomore on August 4 before then taking an unofficial visit to Kansas for its Late Night in the Phog on September 28.
The Rivals100 guard holds offers from Miami, TCU, Kansas State, UConn, VCU and Rutgers, while Villanova and North Carolina have hosted Baldwin in recent months for an unofficial visit.
Asked to describe his game, his Team BBC travel director, Jide Sodipo, gave raving reviews. “Ace Baldwin is an elite point guard that controls the game on both ends. He makes everyone around him better, while at the same time, can score in bunches whenever he needs to,” he said. “He plays much older than his age and knows how to run an offense despite being just a sophomore.”
Expect for the recruitment of Baldwin to gain greater traction in the coming months and with five unofficial visits set, more offers to roll in.