Basketball Recruiting - Rivals Spotlight: Four-star center Malique Ewin

For a four-star prospect ranked just outside the top 100, Malique Ewin’s recruitment has been surprisingly quiet so far. The 6-foot-9, 225-pound center out of Georgia is one of the more talented post players in the Southeast with a ton of upside. He's coming off a really productive travel season with Team Huncho. Alabama is the most recent program to jump in with a scholarship offer earlier this week. The Tide join Georgia, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Xavier to comprise his current offer list. Florida is another school showing interest in Ewin early on in the process.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Georgia: “I don’t know a ton about their program, but I’ve been watching some clips of them playing last year. I’ve been talking to coach [Chad] Dollar up there. He just checks in on me and catches up.” Georgia Tech: “I know a little bit about them. I’ve been down there to play before. It’s a nice campus.” Xavier: “I’ve been talking to Jonas Hayes from there. He came to my school when I was working out last season.” On schools he would like to hear from: “I got three I would like to hear from. I’d like to hear from North Carolina, Duke and Murray State. I like the way North Carolina and Duke play and how they treat their players. Ja Morant went to Murray State and he wasn’t very well-known before he went there. I like that because I feel like I’m a little underrated and want to go somewhere that can help me like that.”

COACH’S CORNER

Team Huncho director Darrell Brown on Ewin: “Malique is very thankful for finally being in shape and healthy. I told him the rubber has to meet the road in regard to him wanting to work more than anything and his goals are becoming very clear to him. I’d say his upside is having a variety of scoring options to choose from. He’s 85% from the line and 38% from the 3. Driving has been the go-to just to keep the defense guessing and forced to guard him. "He needs to get better at picking his spots in regard to who is guarding him and who he wants to guard. He always wants to pick up the tough cover. Overall, he understands that time is on his side so the plan is to use every minute preparing for his high school season. He’s a very talented guy that loves the game and is working to be another one of the great players out of Georgia.”

RIVALS’ REACTION