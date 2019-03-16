The Rivals basketball roundtable is back with Corey Evans, Dan McDonald and Krysten Peek, talking NCAA bubble, mid-major candidates for the Final Four and the next Rivals150 prospect to commit. MORE: Why Duke should be a No. 1 seed | Where top seven 2019 players are leaning



1. Who will be the last team out of the NCAA field, and what needs to be done to reach the tournament next season?

Texas signee Will Baker Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

2. Is there another Loyola-Chicago lurking as a Cinderella bracket-buster?

Ja Morant AP

Evans: While the random occurrence of seeing a mid-major program make a run to the Final Four has become less random in recent years, I am going to bet against it. I do believe that a six seed or worse will make the final weekend (the last six Final Fours have featured a No. 7 seed or lower) and though it could bear the name of Buffalo, Murray State or Wofford, I don’t see it in the cards.

However, I see two mid-majors in the Sweet 16. Wofford will be one of them (how can you not love some Fletcher Magee!?) and Vermont might be the other (get ready for some Anthony Lamb). McDonald: If you consider Buffalo and/or Wofford in that category, then there absolutely could be. The field seems pretty wide open this year for a team you wouldn't expect to make a run. If Georgia State is able to get out of the Sun Belt as the automatic bid, that's another mid-major team with a lot of fire-power and a lot of experience against high-major teams. Peek: Wouldn't it be great if Ja Morant and Murray State made a run in the tourney this year? I know a lot of basketball fans know the name, but with Murray State being in the OVC, they haven't exactly had a ton of TV time this season. Now on the biggest stage and featuring a future top 3 draft pick, I want nothing more than to see this Murray State team make a run and maybe face off against Morant's old AAU teammate, Zion Williamson and Duke somewhere down the road.

3. Keion Brooks committed Friday night. Who will be the next Rivals150 player to come off the board?

Trendon Watford https://rivals.com