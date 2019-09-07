The Rivals.com basketball team of Eric Bossi, Corey Evans and Dan McDonald is back with its weekly roundtable. This week, the guys discuss big-timers flying under the radar, who should be on commitment watch and their personal top fives regardless of class. MORE: Key weekend visits across the nation



1. Who is the highest ranked player that doesn't seem to be getting enough buzz?

Bossi: I’ve written about it before, but how Josh Hall isn’t getting more buzz is beyond me. Don’t get me wrong, he has some very good programs recruiting him and is coming off a visit to Louisville last weekend. But in a game where we are putting more importance ever on shooting and versatility, I can’t believe more aren’t going to war for the services of a 6-foot-8 wing with a burner from deep. I’ll be even more specific, I don’t understand why the two blue bloods in his own home state, Duke and North Carolina, seem to be saying “No thanks” to this point. Evans: Jabari Smith. I get it, that he is only a member of the 2021 class and we were ahead of the curve in ranking him as a top-10 prospect, but you would think that the best of the best would be all about Smith. I mean, he is a 6-foot-9 power forward with a strong work ethic, has a father that played in the NBA, can really shoot it and has only gotten better.

Instead, regional programs in Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech and LSU have prioritized, but none of the blue bloods have yet. That is going to change but could it be too late? Smith is not going to be wowed by a program’s name but rather where he fits best and who he has built the strongest relationship with. McDonald: Jaden Springer seems like a little bit of a forgotten man in this class despite his five-star status. His recruitment never seemed to get as hot as it should. He's working with a list of Florida, Memphis, Michigan, North Carolina and Tennessee. I guess I'm just surprised schools like Duke, Kansas and Kentucky never really cranked up the heat on him.

2. Who do you have on commitment watch heading into the weekend?

Bossi: Top 40 big man Mady Sissoko is on a visit to Michigan State this weekend and he’s planning to announce his decision Tuesday night. The visit is his second to East Lansing and the bruising athlete seems like the exact kind of post player Tom Izzo would put together if he could design one in a lab. Things aren’t ever certain in recruiting, but I really like the Spartans chances here. Evans: Louisville. The Cards have yet to scratch out a commitment from the 2020 class and they need at least four before moving on to the 2021 class. Last weekend, they hosted Devin Askew, Hall and Zach Loveday, and while none committed, they did impress each.

However, this weekend could be different with Deivon Smith heading to campus. The top-50 guard just visited NC State last weekend and has no others lined up beyond his trip to Louisville. The Cards need a playmaking guard badly and could fill that need with the explosive Smith before Monday rolls around. McDonald: I'm going with Sissoko at Michigan State. The Spartans appear to be in a great spot in his recruitment and getting him on campus a second time could be all that is needed for Izzo to seal the deal.

3. Who are your top five current high school players, regardless of class?