Basketball Recruiting - Rivals Roundtable: Which prospect should rise into Rivals150?

The 2021 Rivals150 is set to update next month, and, despite a global pandemic, most of the elite prospects in the country have played some form of basketball since the last update. Below, Rivals basketball analysts Rob Cassidy, Dan McDonald and Russ Wood debate which players that currently sit outside the Rivals150 should slide into the rankings when the pecking order refreshes

CASSIDY'S VIEW: Ian Schieffelin

Ian Schieffelin (Rivals.com)

I was really impressed by Clemson commit Ian Schieffelin during the Georgia Elite Fall League in Atlanta. The 6-foot-8 forward does a number of things relatively well and impacts a game in multiple ways. In one fall league game, he stood toe-to-toe with five-star Auburn commit Jabari Smith and held his own for the entirety of the game. Schieffelin is becoming a more consistent shooter and has always had a knack for instinctual positioning when it comes to rebounding. The future Tiger should slide in the back end of the Rivals150 next month.

MCDONALD'S VIEW: Elijah Tucker

Elijah Tucker

Elijah Tucker needs to make his way back into the next update of the Rivals150. The Xavier signee is off to a terrific start to his senior season and showing the type of progress in his game that makes me think he could be a really good player in the Big East for Travis Steele. He's playing more physical inside, particularly on the boards, and he's proven he can score on the block against top competition. The 6-foot-7 forward can make shots out to 3-point range as well.

WOOD'S VIEW: Lucas Taylor

Lucas Taylor (Photo by: William Sanders-Inclusive Sports Photography)