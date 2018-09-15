This week in the Rivals Roundtable, basketball analysts Eric Bossi, Corey Evans and Dan McDonald give their opinions on a number of topics. Which early commitment should be more celebrated? Who should they have pushed harder for in the 2019 rankings and more. EVANS SEVEN: Programs with the most on the line this weekend

Which 2019 player's commitment do you feel is a bigger deal than it has been made out to be?

Austin Crowely

Bossi: On Thursday I watched Vanderbilt-bound shooting guard Austin Crowely work out and, wow, he’s much better than I had realized. He’s always been a smooth scorer, but he’s really gotten much stronger, he’s gotten better off the dribble and he’s improved his all-around game. I felt he would be a good player in Nashville, but he looks more ready to contribute as a freshman than I had previously thought. Evans: Raequan Battle's commitment to Washington didn’t receive the publicity that it rightfully deserved. The 6-foot-4 scoring guard showed tremendous progressions throughout the spring and summer months as a bouncy, tough and confident jump shooter who can catch fire on the perimeter. Battle’s pledge earlier this year was a giant win for Mike Hopkins’ squad and he should be an integral member of the Huskies’ program from next year on. McDonald: He came off the board almost exactly a year ago and isn't a five-star prospect, so I feel like Brycen Goodine's commitment to Syracuse doesn't get the attention it deserves. I think he's such a perfect fit for the Orange. I just think he's a really good player. He can legitimately play both guard spots, can score in bunches and I think he's the type of player that can lift others around him. The other reason I really like this match is because Jim Boeheim has had so many guards like Goodine before that have had great success.

Looking back at this last week's 2019 rankings update, who is standing out to you as the one guy that you should have pushed harder for?

Zeke Nnaji Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Bossi: I keep on coming back to Minnesota big man Zeke Nnaji. He’s had a late growth spurt, has skill, can shoot and can play the four or the five in today’s college game. He stayed about the same in the recent update (was at No. 34, now No. 37). But the more I see of him and think about projecting him, I wish I had pushed to move him up. Possibly all the way to five-star status. Evans: Terrence Shannon. The 6-foot-7 small forward has already climbed the rankings but maybe he's not just a fringe top-50 guy, but instead a fringe five-star prospect. Shannon didn’t hold a single high-major offer until March. Now, he is a sure-fire top-50 recruit and one of the most versatile prospects in the land. Looking at his development path, one has to think that with his rapid progressions and translatable skill set in today’s game, it is not difficult to see stardom in his future. I should have worked a little harder for a better ranking for the Windy City product. McDonald: I wish I would have pushed harder for Cole Anthony to be No. 1 overall. I feel better about him being a great one-year college player and really good in the NBA for a long time than anybody else in the class.

We haven't seen as many commitments on the heels of official visits as in years past, is any visitor standing out to you as one to watch this weekend? If not, what recruiting development of the last week most caught your attention?

E.J. Liddell Rivals.com

Jalen Green and R.J. Hampton are taking advantage of the new visit rules and taking trips to Memphis this weekend. If you are running a program, how are you handling the influx of juniors who want to take early official visits?

R.J. Hampton Nick Lucero/Rivals.com