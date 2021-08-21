Rivals Roundtable: Transfer portal, stock boosters, Overtime Elite

This week in the Rivals roundtable, analysts Dan McDonald, Jamie Shaw and Rob Cassidy have a look at three wide-ranging topics from the world of college basketball and college basketball recruiting.

1. WHICH TRANSFER PORTAL PRODUCT ARE YOU MOST EXCITED TO SEE PLAY AT HIS NEW SCHOOL?

Kevin Obanor (Getty Images)

Cassidy: I’m fixated on Kentucky’s flash rebuild, and I think Davidson transfer Kellan Grady will be the lynchpin of the whole operation. A 2,000-point scorer in the Atlantic 10, Grady arrived in Lexington with both intrigued and expectations. It’s natural to wonder how mod-major stars would fare in high-major leagues, and we won’t have to have a hypothetical debate in this case. Seeing how Grady handles and navigates Kentucky’s demanding schedule after averaging 17 points per game against a significantly less-demanding slate of opponents a year ago will be fun to watch. McDonald: I’m really intrigued to see how Kevin Obanor does with his transfer from Oral Roberts moving up to the Big 12 at Texas Tech. That’s not always an easy jump for college basketball players to make, but he proved he could do it against the big boys in the NCAA Tournament going for 23.3 points and 11 rebounds in three NCAA Tournament games against Arkansas, Florida and Ohio State. He should be a big part of any success Mark Adams has in his first season in the top chair for the Red Raiders. Shaw: There are a lot of big names who could go on this list. You look at what Texas and North Carolina both did in the portal, also Kentucky. However, I am going to go with new South Carolina Gamecock James Reese for these purposes. Reese is a transfer from North Texas who has won a conference championship each year he has been in college, starting at Buffalo, then at Odessa Community, and twice at North Texas. The 6-foot-3 guard shot 35-percent from three at North Texas, and he had a 94 Defensive Rating guarding the opposing team’s top perimeter player last season. This is a big season for Frank Martin and with the grind it out style they are set to play, shot making will be at a premium. Reese could be a major catalyst for this sleeper team in the SEC.

*****

2. WHICH PLAYER THAT WASN’T REALLY ON YOUR RADAR AT THIS TIME LAST YEAR IMPRESSED YOU MOST THIS SUMMER?

Yohan Traore (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Cassidy: The easy answer here is Yohan Traore. I first encountered him while he was playing for Southern Assault at the War Before The Storm event in Dallas this spring and we shot him up from unranked to the No. 64 prospect in the country following that viewing. He’s scheduled to get another massive bump this week after proving his ability at both the EYBL Peach Jam, which he played with Dream Vision, and the NBPA Top-100 camp this summer. In one year, the 6-foot-11 forward has gone from unranked to a player that looks like a guy with an NBA future. McDonald: I’d definitely have to go with Yohan Traore. It took about a nanosecond to see that he was an elite talent in the 2022 class and that his recruitment was about to take off in a big way. He’s every bit of 6-foot-10 with athleticism, skill and a willingness to be the guy in the paint. To go from unranked at the beginning of the travel season to now being one of the top prospects in the class is a pretty ridiculous rise. His offer list includes top programs all over the country and he also has professional opportunities he can explore if he chooses. Shaw: Brendan Hausen is the answer for me here. He caught my eye initially when a couple of trusted people out of Texas mentioned him during the last season. However, my first time viewing the 6-foot-4 shooting guard in person was with Team Griffin (Okla.) in the Nike EYBL bubble. Hausen had a complete game from the off guard position. He shot the cover off the ball, but the Amarillo (Texas) High off-guard showed some ability to initiate, and he was able to get to his spots in the half court. Hausen scored on and off the ball, and had the look of someone who could continue to move up the Rivals150 rankings as more continue to see him. There is a lot to like in his game and he is one who could really take off in college.

*****

3. WHICH OVERTIME ELITE LEAGUE SIGNING DO YOU THINK WILL HAVE THE MOST NOTEWORTHY PRO CAREER?