Another Friday means another roundtable at Rivals. This week, analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan field questions from all over the college basketball map and address teams struggling to recruit, possible late-cycle adds and the storylines that have defined the college season so far.

Advertisement

WHICH TEAM CURRENTLY STRUGGLING TO RECRUIT AT A HIGH LEVEL SURPRISES YOU MOST?

Juwan Howard (© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

Cassidy: The manner in which things have gone so far south for Juwan Howard and Michigan really baffles me. I obviously understand why the 2024 class is lacking star power because the situation in Ann Arbor is messy to say the very least. It’s how the situation went from wildly encouraging to totally unstable at warp speed that leaves me scratching my head. In July of 2021, the Wolverines were coming off an Elite Eight appearance and had both a Jordan Brand deal and the No. 1 class in the country in its hip pocket. The next season saw Howard’s squad advance to the Sweet 16. Alas, now, just 21 months later, it’s become exceedingly difficult to sell elite prospects with options on the future of the program under its current leadership. Large momentum swings in recruiting are more common in the NIL era, but It sure feels as though it’s gonna be difficult to recover from the downward spiral without something drastic taking place. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MICHIGAN FANS AT THE MAIZE AND BLUE REVIEW Jordan: I’m a bit puzzled on St. John’s not being able to reel in a big five-star fish in this cycle. I feel like they have all of the ingredients to make that level of a splash but they can’t get over the proverbial hump. The Red Storm are sitting at 12-4 on the year with a Hall of Famer at the helm in a major market. I always felt like Rick Pitino would score big in 2024 and though he’s got good pieces in Khaman Maker and Jaiden Glover, the upper echelon of the class still eludes New York City. Head scratcher for sure. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ST. JOHN'S FANS AT REDSTORMREPORT.COM

*****

WHAT DO YOU SEE AS THE MOST INTRIGUING STORYLINE OF THE COLLEGE SEASON SO FAR?

Johnell Davis (© Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Cassidy: I think it’s Kentucky’s hot start. I was a little skeptical of this young group for the same reasons most were and thought there would be serious growing pains early in the year at the very least. Turns out, I had no idea what I was talking about. I’ve enjoyed watching the game-has-passed-Calipari-by narrative die a swift and painful death, however, as this Kentucky team is not only successful but as fun to watch as any squad in the country. Will that narrative return like the undead in a zombie film should the Wildcats experience an early NCAA tournament exit? Of course it will, but that makes the situation even more fun. Nothing that happens in Lexington from this point forward will be boring, and that’s really all I’m looking for as an unaffiliated observer. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH KENTUCKY FANS AT CATSILLUSTRATED.COM Jordan: Without a doubt it’s how up-and-down Florida Atlantic has been this season. After last year’s Final Four run, the Owls lost the veil of mystery that allowed them to pick off teams who didn’t see them coming. That’s gone now, and while they’ve proven their mettle this season with the win over Arizona they’ve also folded under the pressure with bad losses to teams like Bryant and Charlotte. Can the Owls snag the coveted at-large bid? I’ve got my popcorn on deck! SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FAU FANS AT OWLSBURROW.COM

*****

WHICH UNCOMMITTED 2024 PROSPECT DO YOU THINK COULD STILL BE LATE-CYCLE STEAL FOR SOMEBODY?

Jinup Dobuol (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)