1. Which uncommitted player do you see as the closest thing to a lock for a certain school?

“It has long seemed as though Cooper Flagg was going to land at Duke. Reclassification rumors have also found their way into the Flagg-to-Duke buzz, as some think the class-of-2025 five-star could join the Blue Devils as part of the 2024 class. There seem to be very few other serious players in Flagg’s recruitment, which seems strange for such a high-profile prospect. Things change on a dime in recruiting, obviously, but I feel OK saying I expect Jon Scheyer to land his top target unless a professional league makes some sort of massive move in the coming months.” - Cassidy “Having done this for so long I shy away from the term 'lock' because these guys change at the 11th hour quite often. But I think Tre Johnson and Baylor make a lot of sense because the sell is super strong. Johnson has already set the stage for a legendary high school finale after a dominant summer in the Nike EYBL, he’ll join a loaded Link Academy squad and then could join Jason Asemota and Rob Wright to form the most lethal freshman backcourt in the country in 2024-25. Conventional wisdom says he doesn’t turn that down. But yes, I’m aware that recruiting is anything but conventional.” - Jordan

*****

2. Which player do you expect to blow up from an offers standpoint this July?

“I feel like Jaiden Glover’s offer list doesn't match his talent. He’s had an impressive summer thus far and has the chance to put an exclamation point on it while playing with the Riverside Hawks this July. There simply aren’t that many athletic, 6-foot-6 wings that shoot it and handle it like Glover, who has been a standout at the NBA100 Camp this week. Schools such as Butler, Illinois, Creighton, St. John’s, Villanova and Ohio State have offered Glover, but I expect others to line up before summer gives way to fall.” – Cassidy “This will sound weird because certainly this guy isn’t lacking for offers, but I think Jalil Bethea still has a few big offers to grab. He’s been consistent all spring and dominant thus far at the NBPA Top 100 Camp. Bethea is proving his mettle as a fringe top 10 prospect, jumping 24 spots to No. 15 overall in the latest Rivals 150. He’s already set up two officials (Kansas and LSU) and plans to cut his list after Peach Jam, which means the big boys will have to jump in quickly.” - Jordan

*****

3. What's the biggest question you hope to have answered during the upcoming July live period?

Darius Acuff (Junfu Han-USA TODAY NETWORK)