WHICH PROSPECT THAT YOU SAW THIS JULY WAS MOST IMPROVED?

Drake Powell (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“I was really impressed by the strides taken by four-star wing Jahki Howard, whose game seemed like it plateaued at this time a year ago. He seemed re-engaged and energized this summer and made massive strides as both a shooter and a defender. Howard has always been an impressive athlete capable of playing above the rim, but the work he’s done to become a more reliable shooter and smarter all-around player has really shown in recent months. Howard, who is at his best as a rim-attacking slasher, averaged 16.9 points and 5.1 rebounds in 17 EYBL games for New Heights Lightning this spring and shot 56% from the floor while doing so. He jumped up 14 spots in the last update and might creep even higher next time around.” - Cassidy “I had this conversation the other day, so this one is easy for me. It’s North Carolina commit Drake Powell. I had seen him during the high school season and didn’t leave overly impressed, but watching him play in July and really all spring and summer really changed my perspective on his capabilities and projections. He was stellar at Peach Jam, averaging 16.6 points, 10 rebounds and 3.6 assists a game. I was mostly impressed with his ability as a playmaker and his feel and vision. He knocked down shots consistently and got to the rim with ease. At 6-foot-6, that’s going to be a vital weapon in Chapel Hill early and often.” - Jordan

*****

WHO IS THE BEST DEFENDER YOU SAW IN JULY?

“There are plenty of perimeter defenders that impressed and might be a little more fun to watch, but nobody changed games on the defensive end quite like five-star center Flory Bidunga. The hyper-athletic, 6-foot-9 center is the type of defensive presence coaches have to game plan for, as he changes everything near the paint when he’s in the game. The rim protection and gaudy block totals are one thing, but it’s striking how many shots Bidunga changes even when he doesn’t block them. His motor and vertical game allow him to play much bigger than his measurable length, and he comes with some really impressive switchability for a prospect of his size. There’s nobody else quite like him in any class.” - Cassidy “As strong as he’s been on the offensive end, I’d have to say VJ Edgecombe was the best on-ball defender I saw this month. Not only does he hound every position in the backcourt for 94 feet, perhaps even more impressive is that he seemingly brings even more energy on the defensive end. That’s quite a feat for one of the most relentless offensive players I saw this summer. Edgecombe stepped up to guard every high-major player on the opposing team this summer and his goal was to stop them or deny them the ball on every possession.” - Jordan

*****

WHO IS THE BEST FACILITATOR YOU SAW IN JULY?