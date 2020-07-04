Basketball Recruiting - Rivals Roundtable: Players who have impressed recently

This week in the Rivals Roundtable national analysts Eric Bossi, Corey Evans and Dan McDonald are discussing whose play has jumped off of their computer screens, who could be second-round steals in the NBA Draft and advice for prospects during a pandemic.

1. Who, regardless of class, has impressed you the most watching streams of live events?

Matthew Cleveland (Courtesy of USA Basketball)

Bossi: The answer is 2021’s No. 25 player Matthew Cleveland of Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy. I know that Corey and Dan feel the same way. He was ridiculous last weekend. So, how about another name to spread the love some? Give me 2021 point guard Darius Johnson who I watched play in the Virtual Prospect Evaluation Series run by Team Parsons in Florida throughout June. A 6-foot-1 floor general who currently ranks just outside of the Rivals150, Johnson’s explosive playmaking and his ability to fill it up from deep really stood out to me. His play during the VPES earned him offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgetown and Providence. Evans: Cleveland. The dude looked like the best player in America last week. While I will be watching him closely again over the next few days, what he did last weekend in Atlanta was nothing short of stupendous. Cleveland has always had the talent but there were questions regarding how well he could shoot the ball and his consistent ability to impact the game in the half-court; well, those were put to bed swiftly last weekend when he looked like a younger Paul Pierce. Cleveland is ascending quickly and is knocking on the status of a five-star ranking. Earlier this week he announced a final five of Florida State, Kansas, Michigan, N.C. State and Stanford. McDonald: It’d be pretty hard to go against Cleveland on this one. His performance last Saturday for the Atlanta Celtics was pretty impressive. He’s always been a player who plays super hard and he’s always been really gifted finishing at the rim. But what was most encouraging last week is he looked taller and stronger and his jump shot looked the best it ever has. He looks like he really took advantage of a few months without games to work on his own craft.

*****

2. We are still a long way from the NBA Draft, but who is your second-round steal?

Bossi: How about Colorado’s Tyler Bey? I get that if you like him as a four he’s somewhat undersized and that if you want him to play the wing there are perhaps questions about his perimeter skill. However, he did shoot around 40% from three (albeit on a limited number of attempts) as a junior and his skill has improved each year. What I love, though, is that he can defend multiple positions, is one of the best rebounders in the draft and is a continuously improving player who happily does the dirty work. If he keeps on this rate, I could see him carving a nice role in the NBA and proving to be a value pick in the second round. Evans: It is crazy that the industry has grown so sour on Paul Reed. It was just in December after DePaul knocked off Texas Tech that the Blue Demons were being discussed as a top 25 team and that Reed was in lottery contention. DePaul then went on an awful slide to close out the season but to no fault of Reed’s. He averaged more than 15 points and 10 rebounds per game, and is maybe the most versatile defender in the draft (averaged close to three blocks and two steals per game, too). However, Reed is somewhere among the 40-50 range in the draft despite his consistency. McDonald: I’m going to roll with Markus Howard from Marquette here. Size will be an issue, but the way he scores will always give him a chance. I could see him being a sparkplug off the bench in a role similar to what Louis Williams has been for 15 years now. He’s that gifted as a scorer.

*****

3. What's the best piece of advice you could give to a prospect or their parents, coaches and mentors trying to help them land scholarships during very uncertain times?