Basketball stops for no one, so the sport's momentum continues as we close in on the holidays. Like the sport itself, the Rivals Roundtable also breaks for no man, so national analysts Rob Cassidy and Travis Graf are back this week to discuss three questions related to hoops and hoops recruiting. Today, the duo explores a couple prospects who have improved their stock, surprising starts from college freshmen and the Bronny James saga.

WHICH PROSPECT (ANY CLASS) HAS IMPROVED HIS STOCK IN YOUR EYES THROUGH HIS RECENT PLAY?

“I’ve been a little critical of Trentyn Flowers in the past because his production didn’t always match the potential provided by his tools, but, in my mind, the tide on that front is starting to turn. He seems as comfortable as he’s ever been at Combine Academy, where he transferred prior to the season. He’s cut down on bad shots and is becoming more assertive with the ball in his hands. He’s scoring off the dribble and through contact better than he ever has and has had games where he’s shot the ball well from deep. He still needs to add weight and become a better defender, but everything is trending in the right direction since his transfer. He dropped from five to four stars in the last update, but is playing like a prospect that deserves that fifth star back.” - Cassidy “Freddie Dilione shot up in our rankings in the last update, but even at 35 he may still be too low in the grand scheme of things. He’s been dominant in the Overtime League and continues to show night after night that he’s one of the best scorers in the country, with an argument for being the top guy in that category. He’s a guy that is under heavy consideration for five-star elevation when we update our rankings here soon. His multilevel scoring ability should have Tennessee fans very excited for next season.” - Graf

*****

BRONNY JAMES IS THE TOP-RANKED UNCOMMITTED 2023 PROSPECT. WOULD YOU TAKE OHIO STATE, OREGON OR THE FIELD?

“I guess I’ll take the Buckeyes, here based mostly on the fact that Ohio State got James’ lone official visit thus far. There’s also the fact that Bronny’s famous father has been on record saying he would have chosen Ohio State if he were forced to go to college. The James family has long had a strong bond with its home state, and there would be some sense of “closing the circle” if Bronny landed in Columbus for school. I’m a sucker for neat, logical endings to stories, and a commitment to the Buckeyes would provide just that. Obviously, things will get more interesting as James starts to take additional visits, but based on the info we have, Chris Holtmann’s program seems to be a logical choice.” - Cassidy “I think I’ll go with Ohio State here as well, even though Oregon is a top contender also. To be quite honest, not much information, if any, leaks from his camp at all, but one of these two schools seems to be the best fit for him. He’d get endless NIL opportunities at both. His dad being the best player to ever come out of Ohio is intriguing from the Buckeyes standpoint and it would be a homecoming of sorts for the James family. Oregon, on the other hand, is the Nike epicenter with Phil Knight and LeBron’s Nike connection being an obvious draw. They Ducks are also bringing in other quality pieces in KJ Evans and Mookie Cook, who plays the role of LeBron James in an upcoming movie.” - Graf



*****

WHICH COLLEGE FRESHMAN IS PANNING OUT BETTER THAN YOU THOUGHT HE WOULD WHILE HE WAS IN HIGH SCHOOL?